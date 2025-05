Several Kosciusko Whippets have been named to the 2025 Region 3-4A All-District baseball team.

1st Team

Adam Greer (Sr)

Bennie Powell (Sr)

Ryan Tillman (Sr)

Aidan Howard (Jr)

Rece Atkinson (Soph)

2nd Team

Bailey Powers (Sr)

Barrett Kuhn (Sr)

Jon Wyatt Ruscoe (Sr)

Carson Philyaw (Jr)

Additional honors