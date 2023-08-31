Multiple Woods Fires in Attala Recently

HomeAttalaMultiple Woods Fires in Attala Recently

Attala Central Fire Department, Providence Volunteers, and Ethel Volunteers responded to reports of a woods fire on Attala Road 5210 just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30th.  No homes or other structures were in danger of catching on fire, though the flames burned around 5 acres.  MS Forestry Commission was called to assist in containing the blaze.

At approximately 11:12 p.m., on Wednesday, August 30th, Attala Central Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire that burned about 2 acres on Attala Road 4216/Sand Rd.  Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.  ACFD responded to a call reporting a rekindle the next morning at 8:44 a.m., and firefighters wet the area again.

