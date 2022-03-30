Multiple Wrecks Reported in Attala

2:09 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were notified of a large tree down on the trace just after you exit from HWY 12 East.

2:18 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were notified of a minor two-vehicle accident on HWY 35 North near the Hesterville area. No injuries were reported.

2:24 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Carmack Volunteers, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 35 North at the intersection of HWY 440. There were multiple calls regarding this accident. One vehicle was in the middle of the roadway and one was in the ditch. One person was transported to the hospital.