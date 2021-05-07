Multiples broadcasts tonight from Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports will have multiple broadcast tonight across a number of platforms.

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball game against Mooreville last night (Thursday night) was rained out.

So game one of that 2nd round playoff series will be played tonight in Mooreville. That game is on Breezy 101 beginning at 7:00 pm.

Kosciusko Whippets softball will take on West Lauderdale tonight in game 1 of the North State Championship Series. It’s the 6th year in a row the lady Whippets have played for North State.

That game will be on Kicks 96 beginning at 6:00 pm.

Finally, the East Central baseball team will play game one of the Region 23 tournament tonight.

The Warriors will host the Rangers of Northwest MS CC.