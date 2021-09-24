Music and Motors Fest coming to downtown Kosciusko

The Guitar Academy is bringing the Music and Motors Fest to downtown Kosciusko this October.

The two-day events is set for Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.

Music and Motors Fest kicks off Friday night with the Cruise-In at The Guitar Academy.

Live music will be provided by 2019 Mississippi Songwriters of the Year Wayward Jones.

Saturday will feature a classic car show beginning at 10:00 am.

Cars, trucks, bikes, and race karts can all be entered the competition for a $20 entry fee.

Also on Saturday, there will be a classic guitar show inside The Guitar Academy.

For more information, contact Drew Townsend at The Guitar Academy at 662-582-0847 or Mark Davis at 601-624-8409.

Music and Motors Fest is brought to you by Kosciusko Auto Parts, Michelle Nicholson State Farm, The Guitar Academy, and Cruisin’ 98.3.