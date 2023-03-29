Music video released for 2022 MS Songwriter of the Year Zechariah Loyd

HomeAttalaMusic video released for 2022 MS Songwriter of the Year Zechariah Loyd

The music video for 202 MS Songwriter of the Year Zechariah Loyd has been released.

Set to his winning song “Down to the River,” the video was completely recorded and produced by students within the Mississippi State University Department of Communications.

Zechariah Loyd was crowned Mississippi Songwriter of the Year in June 2022 at the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Expereince in Meridian.

In addition to winning the music video, he also won a recording session at WishBone Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Applications for the 2023 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year are currently being accepted.

Visit MSSongwriterOfTheYear.com to apply.

