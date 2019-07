At 3:21 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along City Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was at highway 12 and the North Natchez intersection.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the turn lane and the second on Natchez Street. The pickup pulling a flatbed trailer carrying freight containers attempted to turn on to Natchez when the rear of his trailer caught the side of the first one.

No injuries were reported.