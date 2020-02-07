MVA Involving Log Truck

At 2:34 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Emergency Management Director Townsend, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it involved a log truck and a Jeep.

Responding units found the accident about a mile past the highway 14 intersection on highway 43.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported no serious injures only minor.

Townsend tells Breezy News that only minor damage was reported.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation..