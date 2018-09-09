At 7:02 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on highway 35 north near Attala Road 3124 approximately 1/2 mile past the Carmack Fish House. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and called for a second ambulance to assist. Four patients were transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.
One thought on “MVA on 35 Sends Four to Hospital”
Kathy Hudgins says:
Prayers for those involved