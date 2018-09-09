MVA on 35 Sends Four to Hospital

At 7:02 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on highway 35 north near Attala Road 3124 approximately 1/2 mile past the Carmack Fish House. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and called for a second ambulance to assist. Four patients were transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.