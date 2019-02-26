MVA Rollover on 35

At 11:21 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA rollover. The caller said it was located on highway 35 north near the water tower past Hesterville.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find one vehicle off the roadway what had rolled and came to rest on its top. The second was stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

MedStat transported two patients to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. There has been no word on the extent of their injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.