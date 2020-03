At 7:02 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of a one car MVA. The caller said it was located on Center Road.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the vehicle having rolled and was resting on its top. The driver was out of the vehicle and ambulatory.

First responders told Breezy News that the driver fell asleep causing the crash.

No medical transport was given.