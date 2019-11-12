MVA Rollover on Veterans Memorial Drive

At 1:08 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA rollover on Veteran’s Memorial Drive in front of Kangaroo Crossing.

When Emergency personnel arrived on scene one person was still inside the overturned vehicle. The trapped patient seemed to be uninjured but unable to exit the truck by her own power.

All occupants involved in the crash left by POV (private owned vehicles). All were ambulatory at that time.

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.