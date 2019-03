At 4:31 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 35 north approximately 2 miles north of the highway 440 intersection.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had two patients with minor injuries.

According to witness on scene the KIA was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn into their driveway when they were rear ended but the SUV. The KIA rolled several times as a result of the collision.

According to Sergeant Scott Walters two patients were transported to Baptist-Attala with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.