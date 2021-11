Attala SO was dispatched to Old Hwy 12 E between Kosciusko and Ethel for a 1 car MVA at 12:54 pm. Ethel VFW was called to assist. Upon arrival deputies found one individual that needed medical assistance. Also, at 13:51 pm, KPD was called to the parking lot of Sullivan’s Drugs & Gifts for a minor MVA. At 15:22 pm Attala SO, MHP, EMS and Ethel VFD responded to a MVA on Hwy 12 in front of Hilltop Grocery in Ethel.