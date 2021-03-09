MVSA receives Customer Experience Award for its State Veterans Home System

JACKSON – Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) is proud to announce that its State Veterans Home System is the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2021 Customer Experience AwardTM. By achieving the award, MSVA has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation’s long-term care facilities across a 12-month average. This is the second year in a row that MSVA is a recipient of the award.

“We are so proud of our team members that work in our four State Veterans Homes,” said MSVA Executive Director Stacey Pickering. “Whether it’s the administrators, nursing staff, housekeeping and food service staff, this award shows our commitment to our mission; which is, providing superior service, care and assistance to our Veterans and their families.”

Throughout its 30 plus year history of providing skilled nursing facilities for Mississippi’s Veterans, MSVA has emphasized that every resident’s individual needs are met. Over the course of 2020, residents and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions and the opportunity to rate MSVA in specific categories. Each month, MSVA receives detailed customer service survey results, enabling the state agency better to understand the Veteran residents and their families’ needs and identify areas of improvement.

The MS Veterans Home has locations in Kosciusko, Jackson, Collins, and Oxford.

About Pinnacle Quality Insight

A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 25 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year. It works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.