“My Kosciusko” smartphone app now available for download

My Kosciusko smartphone app

The My Kosciusko smartphone app is now available for download.

Residents can find the app by searching “My Kosciusko” in the Apple App Store or Android Google Play Store.

The app is a joint effort between the City of Kosciusko, Kosciusko-Attala Partnership, and the Kosciusko School District.

Some features of the app include online bill pay, a directory of local businesses, and push notifications for upcoming community events and alerts.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle highlights the app’s features.

Download Links:

Iphone

Anrdoid

