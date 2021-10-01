Natchez Trace 444 Ride live tracking

The annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride will be coming through Kosciusko this weekend, and you can keep up with all the action thanks to a live tracking feature.

The first riders left Nashville early this morning and ride Director George Thomas predicts that cyclists will be coming through Kosciusko between 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday.

Thomas says that Kosciusko and Attala County residents are welcomed and encouraged to come out and see the riders as they pass through the area.

Live tracking of the riders can be found here.