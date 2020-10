The annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride will be coming through Kosciusko this weekend, and you can keep up with all the action thanks to a live tracking feature.

The first riders will be leaving Nashville around 8:00 am Friday and ride Director George Thomas predicts that cyclists will be coming through Kosciusko between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday.

