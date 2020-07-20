Natchez Trace Festival cancelled

The 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival has been cancelled the Kosciusko Attala Partnership (KAP) announced Monday.

After careful consideration and concerns regarding the health and safety of our vendors, volunteers, and attendees, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Natchez Trace Festival scheduled for September 18 &19 in downtown Kosciusko Mississippi.

Following an increase in Covid-19 cases throughout the state, and the executive outdoor gathering order of no more than 100 individuals, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. As we have looked at every possible scenario, we just couldn’t find a way to ensure proper social distancing measures for everyone involved without eliminating many of the activities.

We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have at this time.

Our Natchez Trace Festival team is looking forward to 2021 and hopefully planning an awesome experience for the new year.