Natchez Trace Festival: Classic cars and trucks to return for Gasoline Alley

Gasoline Alley, a staple of the Natchez Trace Festival, will return to this year’s event.

Presented by the Kosy Kruisers classic car group, Gasoline Alley features the best in classic and muscle cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Gasoline Alley will once again be located in the parking lot behind Citizen’s National Bank and the Kosy Pocket Park.

Top 5 trophies will be awarded in the following classes:

classic cars

60s/70s muscle cars

pick-ups

streetrods

modern muscle cars

rat rods

patina cars/trucks

motorcycles

The 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Saturday, April 24 in downtown Kosciusko.

For more information on Gasoline Alley, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.