Natchez Trace Festival: Fireworks show details (time, location, map, Etc.)

A fireworks show will cap off the first night of the Natchez Trace Festival Friday, April 29.

The show is set to begin around 9:00 pm or at the conclusion of the Karaoke Competition.

The fireworks shoot will be located in the parking lot behind Kozy Pocket Park and Central Office Supply.

For safety reasons, viewers will not be allowed to enter that parking lot or the streets near it. (Outlined in red in on the map below)

Several locations will be open that offer the best view of the fireworks.

Those places include Moomba, First Baptist Church parking lot, the Kosciusko Junior High School parking lot/practice field, and the lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 in downtown Kosciusko.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.