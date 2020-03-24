Natchez Trace Festival postponed due to COVID-19

The 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival has been postponed.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership Office made the announcement Monday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, we have rescheduled the 51st Annual Natchez Trace Festival for September 18-19, 2020. Our top priority is the safety and health of our artisans, staff, volunteers, vendors, performers, visitors and community. Pati Edwards has spent days working with everyone involved to make sure that the transition was smooth. We hope that everyone stays safe during these uncertain times and follows all necessary precautions, so we can look forward to an exciting Festival in September that all can enjoy. Please continue to check our social media for additional updates and scheduling as we move forward. Thank you.