Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment schedule

The musical entertainment lineup has been set for the 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival.

8:30 am : Dusty Welch

: Dusty Welch 9:40 am: Jodie Ross

Jodie Ross 10:50 am: Selah Grace



Selah Grace Noon: Walter Cooper

Walter Cooper 1:10 pm: Doug Handcock

Doug Handcock 1:50 pm: Preston Sanders

Preston Sanders 2:20 pm: Macey Steed

The stage will once again be set-up on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Friday, April 29 – Saturday, April 30 in downtown Kosciusko.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.