Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment schedule

The musical entertainment lineup has been set for the 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival.

  • 8:30 am: Dusty Welch
  • 9:40 am: Jodie Ross
  • 10:50 am: Selah Grace
  • Noon: Walter Cooper
  • 1:10 pm: Doug Handcock
  • 1:50 pm: Preston Sanders
  • 2:20 pm: Macey Steed

The stage will once again be set-up on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Friday, April 29 – Saturday, April 30 in downtown Kosciusko.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.

