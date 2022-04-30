Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment schedule

The musical entertainment lineup has been set for the 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival.
- 8:30 am: Dusty Welch
- 9:40 am: Jodie Ross
- 10:50 am: Selah Grace
- Noon: Walter Cooper
- 1:10 pm: Doug Handcock
- 1:50 pm: Preston Sanders
- 2:20 pm: Macey Steed
The stage will once again be set-up on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.
The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Friday, April 29 – Saturday, April 30 in downtown Kosciusko.
For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.