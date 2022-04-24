Natchez Trace Festival Schedule of Events

The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is happening in downtown Kosciusko Friday, April 29 – Saturday, April 30.

See the complete schedule below

Friday, April 29

5:45 pm – Moomba Kids’ Fun Zone

6:30 pm – Competition Karaoke

9:15 pm – Fireworks Show

Saturday, April 30

For more information on the Natchez Trace Festival, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.