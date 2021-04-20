Natchez Trace Festival – street closures for Friday, April 23

There will be several streets closed Friday, April 23 as preparations begin for the 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival.

Beginning at 1:30 pm, portions of Natchez Street and Jefferson Street will be closed for weekend activities.

North Natchez Street will be closed from First United Methodist Church to Monroe Street near Red Bud Springs Park.

East Jefferson Street will be closed in front of Central Mississippi Office Supply to the four-way stop on S Huntington Street.

Also, the parking lot in front of the KAP office will be closed all day to set up for Moomba.

In addition to streets closing for Moomba, several streets will be blocked off due to the fireworks show set for Friday night.

The fireworks will be set up in the parking lot behind Citizen’s National Bank, Central Office Supply, and the Kosy Pocket Park.

That parking lot and the section of Monroe Street from Jackson St. to Natchez St. will be off limits from 4:30 pm until the end of the fireworks show.

And the section of Jackson Street from E Jefferson Street to the intersection at Monroe Street (near Kosy Wings and Daiquiri) will close beginning at 5:00 pm.

No one will be allowed to enter the area.

Recommended viewing areas for fireworks show: