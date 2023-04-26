Natchez Trace Festival: Where to watch Friday night fireworks show

The fireworks show is returning to Family Night of the Natchez Trace Festival this year.

The show will begin at approximately 9:00 pm Friday night following the karaoke competition.

Fireworks will be set up in the parking lot behind Central Office Supply and The Kosy Pocket Park.

No one will be allowed to enter that parking lot or the streets adjacent to it.

However, there are a number of other places that will be available for viewing.

The courthouse lawn, Moomba, the First Baptist Church Son Building parking lot, and the Kosciusko Junior High School parking lot/practice field will all be open for viewing.

See the map below for reference.