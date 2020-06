The Natchez Trace Information center in Kosciusko is scheduled to reopen Monday, June 15.

The center had been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as have all other centers along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Built in 1984, the center is operated by the city of Kosciusko and volunteers work the desk seven days a week.

Hours of operation are from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm daily.