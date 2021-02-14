Natchez Trace Parkway closed south of Kosciusko

The Natchez Trace Parkway is closed from Mileposts 0 to 152, 355 to 370, and 429 to 442 due to severe weather and icy conditions. Additional closures are anticipated as the severe weather moves along the Parkway. National Park Service rangers are advising individuals to avoid traveling, especially on any section of the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Drivers who slide off the roadway or wreck may have to shelter in place for an extended period of time as emergency personnel may have a delayed response during this weather event. Roads are almost impassable in the northern and southern sections of the park and most bridges are iced over. The Parkway does not chemically treat the roadway in icy conditions. As weather continues to deteriorate, trees and limbs will come down onto the Parkway. Staff will not respond to downed trees until conditions are safe to do so. Parkway Visitor Center at Milepost 266 and Mount Locust at Milepost 15.5 are closed.

Current weather information is available through your local radio and television stations. Parkway conditions will be updated via our website, www.nps.gov/natr and on Facebook @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS. Dial 911 or Park Dispatch at (800) 300-PARK (7275) in the event of an emergency on the Parkway.