The Natchez Trace Parkway is hiring temporary tractor operators and maintenance workers for next summer’s mowing season.

The season begins April 15, 2019 and ends Oct. 14, 1019.

In Mississippi, opportunities could be available in Kosciusko, Ridgeland, Mantee, and Tupelo.

To apply, go online to https://www.usajobs.gov/, search for Natchez, and all open positions on the Parkway will show up.

The job announcement will be open for applications from December 12 through 21, 2018.