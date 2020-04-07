Natchez Trace Parkway modifying operations to implement local health guidance

The Natchez Trace Parkway (Parkway), in response to guidance from the Mississippi Governors Executive Order 1466, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of 5:00 p.m., April 3, 2020, the Parkway will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At the Parkway, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the Governors Executive Order:

The road shoulder along the Parkway to the reservoir, from mile marker 104 through 115 along the Ross Barnett Reservoir, to include the Reservoir Overlook, will be closed to parking until further notice. The Reservoir Overlook site will close at 5:00 p.m. and all vehicles must be removed from the parking area by this time. Any vehicle parked on the roadway shoulder or left in the parking area after this time will be ticketed and towed.

Those wishing to access the Ridgeland Multi-Use trail may park at the Brashear Stand Pullout (MP 104.6), the Ridgeland Craft Center, the Visitor Contact Station (MP 102.4), or the Choctaw Boundary Pullout (MP 100.6).

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the Parkway is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website https://www.nps.gov/natr and social media channels.

All other outdoor spaces, including all roadways, trails, campgrounds, pullouts, and road side exhibits along the Parkway remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.

If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.