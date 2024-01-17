HomeAttalaNatchez Trace Parkway releases information on road conditions

Natchez Trace Parkway releases information on road conditions

The Natchez Trace Parkway Facebook page has released the following update on road conditions:

Avoid traveling on Natchez Trace Parkway.

We do not use chemicals or salt on the road and emergency responders may be delayed.

  • South District (Natchez, MS to Ridgeland, MS) – Icy and slippy conditions with sections of black ice in between patches of dry road.

  • Central District (Ridgeland, MS to Cherokee, AL) – The roadway is covered with sleet and ice. It is very slick.

  • North District (Cherokee, AL to Nashville, TN) – The road is covered with 4-7 inches of snow. The road is closed and gates are locked between MP429 and MP442, south of Nashville.

