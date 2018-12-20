Natchez Trace Parkway releases visitation numbers for October

October visitation numbers for the Natchez Trace Parkway have been released.

“In October 2018, the Natchez Trace Parkway experienced a slight decrease in the number of recreational visits below the 2017 figures,” stated Superintendent Mary Risser. “This year, 528,068 visitors used the Parkway in October compared to 529,567 who were counted in 2017.”

Locally, the Kosciusko Visitor’s Center continues to be well visited among Natchez Trace travelers.

The Natchez Trace Parkway has numerous recreational activities to match any interest or experience level. Whether camping, motorcycling, hiking, biking, boating, fishing, or horseback riding there are countless opportunities to experience the history, culture, and natural resources of the area.

To find out more about upcoming programs and general information about the Natchez Trace Parkway, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/natr.