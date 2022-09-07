Natchez Trace Parkway safety checkpoints stop impaired drivers over Labor Day

In an effort to make Labor Day weekend safer for national park visitors, Natchez Trace Parkway rangers and other local law enforcement agencies conducted a series of traffic safety checkpoints over the weekend. The checkpoints resulted in ten arrests for impaired driving.

The checkpoints spanned almost 100 miles from Attala to Lee counties. Four separate operations screened approximately 435 vehicles over two days. In addition to the 10 arrests, 26 citations and 42 warnings were issued. One subject faces felony charges for the possession of controlled substances.

“I appreciate the numerous local agencies that assisted with the success of the operations.” said Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala. “The level of cooperation I saw was impressive and a model for future efforts to keep the motoring public safe. I want to thank both the D and F Troops of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, as well as the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and Kosciusko Police Department for their support.”

“Based on what we’ve seen, impaired drivers, especially those under the influence of drugs, continue to be a problem,” said District Ranger John Hearne. “Expect to see more checkpoints and an increased level of patrol activity along the Parkway as we work to keep the park safe for everyone.”

One person was killed every 45 minutes in an impaired-driving crash in the United States in 2020, according to the U.S Department of Transportation’s National Traffic Safety Administration. Efforts such as these checkpoints are intended to save lives and improve traffic safety. They do not generate revenue for Natchez Trace Parkway.