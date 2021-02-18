Natchez Trace Parkway winter travel advisory

A travel advisory is in effect for the entire Natchez Trace Parkway. Ice and snow are accumulating rapidly. Rangers are reporting hazardous conditions on the entire 444 miles of motor road and are advising travelers to stay off the Parkway.

As a reminder, the Natchez Trace Parkway, a unit of the National Park Service, does not plow or use any chemicals on the Parkway. Motorist are advised to stay home or use alternative routes if travel is absolutely necessary.

“If drivers get stuck or are involved in a crash, the response time maybe hours or longer, especially when active rain, sleet, or snow is accumulating” stated Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala. “I do not want to place my law enforcement personnel in harm’s way unless it is an immediate life-threatening issue, but the response could be delayed due to impassable sections of the Parkway. Trees may fall blocking sections of the Parkway and our maintenance employees may not be able to remove the hazard till tomorrow or Friday if the weather lets up. I am appealing to all motorist not to travel on the Parkway.”

In the event of an emergency on the Natchez Trace Parkway, please call the Parkway Communications Center at (800) 300-PARK (7275) or 911.

Current weather information is available through your local radio and television stations. Parkway conditions will be updated via our website, www.nps.gov/natr and on Facebook with photos @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS. Dial 911 or Park Dispatch at (800) 300-PARK(7275) in the event of an emergency on the Parkway.