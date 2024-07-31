National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issues alert for missing Mississippi teen

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is seeking the public’s immediate assistance in locating missing 14-year-old, Makayla Parson.

On July 25, 2024, Makayla was last seen leaving a residence in Gulfport, Mississippi at approximately 6:30 pm. Makayla is described as 5’5″, weighs 115 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a gray and black camouflage t-shirt, black Nike sweatpants, and multi-colored Crocs. Makayla is believed to stay in the local area or travel to other cities in Mississippi.

Makayla’s mom shared with NCMEC that she has never gone missing before and everyone is deeply concerned for her safety. She added that Makayla has not tried to contact any family or friends since she vanished, which is very unlike her. She hopes this message will reach her daughter, “Makayla, your family loves you and misses you so much. We just want you to come home. Please reach out to somebody so we can know that you are okay.”

If you have any information about Makayla or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Gulfport Police Department (Mississippi) at 1-228-868-5959.