National Council Of Negro Women Host Juneteenth Celebration

The Kosciusko-Attala Section of NCNW will host their annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Boys and Girls Club.

This is a free event; however, vendors will be on hand selling various items including food.

Come and enjoy as you learn more about the history of Juneteenth, enjoy face painting, games, music and so much more.

There will also be a memorial and honors ceremony.

If you would like to memorialize or honor someone who has or is making a difference in your community you may do so by purchasing a memorial/honor bag from any member.

Bags are $5.

Submitted by Alicia Fuller.

