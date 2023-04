The Attala United Ministerial Association will hold the annual National Day of Prayer ceremony Thursday, May 4 in downtown Kosciusko.

The ceremony will be held at Redbud Springs Park from 12:20 pm – 12:40 pm.

This year’s theme is “Pray fervently for Righteousness and Avail much. James 5:16.”

For more information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.