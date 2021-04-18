National Day of Prayer set for May 6 at Red Bud Springs Park

Since 1952, the first Thursday in May has been a time when people all throughout the United States gather together “to turn to God in prayer and meditation,” on the National Day of Prayer.

This year’s National Day of Prayer will be observed in Kosciusko Thursday, May 6.

The Attala United Ministerial Association will hold a gathering at Redbud Springs Park on S Natchez Street from 12:20 pm – 12:40 pm.

This year’s theme is “Lord, Pour Out You Love, Life, and Liberty.”

For more information on the National Day of Prayer, visit nationaldayofprayer.org.