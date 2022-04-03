HomeAttalaNational Library Week – Monday: Antique Show

National Library Week – Monday: Antique Show

Do you have something in your basement that you’ve been wondering what it is?  Is it really an antique? Is it worth anything? Bring it to the library and try to stump our experts.  Paul Dees, of Kosciusko, has always had a love of antiques since his childhood following his parents, Zebbie and Mary Dees, of Ethel.  They began Dees Auction Company in 1989.

Paul Dees, a graduate of Ethel High School and Mississippi State University, is also a licensed and bonded auctioneer.

The now retired football coach works alongside his parents at Dees Auction Company, where they host bi-monthly online auctions in Kosciusko’s industrial park.

He and his wife, Leslie, spent several years driving across country setting up in both large and small antique shows selling vintage glassware. They have one daughter, Lorelei, age 7.

The Attala County Library will celebrate National Library Week April 3 – 9.

The library will hold programs, with special guests, throughout the week.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Servpro Coaches Show – March 24

UPDATED – Multiple Fires in Attala County Today

UPDATED – Two Fires at the Same Time in Attala

Saturday – Grass Fire On Attala Rd 5006

Holmes CC Goodman Campus classes to remain virtual Monday

Plans announced for National Library Week