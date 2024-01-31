National Park Service wants comments on a multi-use trail extension project near Jackson

Tupelo, Miss.— The National Park Service (NPS) seeks public comment on an environmental assessment (EA) to construct an extension of the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail near Jackson, Mississippi. The EA analyzes the impacts of the construction and use of the proposed 2.5-mile trail extension.

Also available for public review and comment is a Wetland Statement of Findings (WSOF). The WSOF outlines the process of mitigating adverse effects to wetlands associated with construction of the trail extension.

How to Comment:

Comments can be submitted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=108516 or mailed to:

Natchez Trace Parkway

2680 Natchez Trace Parkway

Tupelo, MS 38804

Attention: Superintendent

Comments will be accepted from January 30, 2024, through February 29, 2024, and mailed comments will need to be postmarked by February 29, 2024.

Comments received during the public comment period will be used to help evaluate issues and concerns to be further addressed in the environmental review process. The EA has been prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act to provide a decision-making framework that analyzes alternatives to meet the project’s purpose and need. In addition, the EA evaluates impacts to NPS natural and cultural resources and identifies measures to lessen the degree or extent of any impacts from the proposed project.