National School Library Month Celebrated at Long Creek and McAdams Schools

April is National School Library Month, and April 4-10 is National Library Week. To celebrate, Long Creek and McAdams Libraries participated in a “Pages and More” celebration with the presentation of various gifts and gift certificates to honored library patrons and supporters.

During Long Creek Library activity period, Mrs. Wasson’s Second Grade students completed the School Library Month Awareness Project, “My Mississippi”. Congratulations to Jacqueline Webb who was presented the Project Art Award-Gift for creativity in her “My Mississippi” booklet!

To celebrate the school library theme, “Welcome to your Library!”, Mrs. McDonald (Librarian) presented gifts and gift certificates to Long Creek and McAdams Staff.

Long Creek Elementary and McAdams High School appreciate the dedication of community businesses to the success of National Library Week and School Library Month in Attala County. They would like to extend a special thanks to Jason’s Southern Table, Outfielders Grill, Seasonings Catering & Eatery, Sullivan’s Gifts, Central MS Office Supply, Attala Co-Op, Pickle’s Pharmacy and Gifts, Allen’s Fine Jewelry of Winona-Grenada, and Wal-Mart of Kosciusko.