National Voter Registration Day is today.

You can register one of many ways including online, by mail or at the Attala County Circuit Clerks office.

The deadline to sign up to vote in this years election is Monday, Oct. 9.

For more information about how you can register today or for an online voter application links see below.

I need a Mississippi Voter Registration Form.

How do I register to vote in Mississippi?

Attala County Circuit Clerk

100 Courthouse, Ste. 1

Kosciusko, MS 39090

Phone: 662-289-1471

Fax: 662-289-7666

Email: [email protected]