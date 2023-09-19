HomeAttalaNational Voter Registration Day Is Today

National Voter Registration Day Is Today

by
SHARE NOW

National Voter Registration Day is today.

You can register one of many ways including online, by mail or at the Attala County Circuit Clerks office.

The deadline to sign up to vote in this years election is Monday, Oct. 9.

For more information about how you can register today or for an online voter application links see below.

I need a Mississippi Voter Registration Form.

How do I register to vote in Mississippi?

Attala County Circuit Clerk
100 Courthouse, Ste. 1
Kosciusko, MS 39090
Phone: 662-289-1471
Fax: 662-289-7666
Email: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Attala County Library Storytime at the Park

Happening today: Kosciusko Homecoming Parade

Registration now open for the KAP Fall Decorations Competition

Kosciusko releases information on Whippets game day parking, tailgating, etc

Cowboy Day returning to Kosciusko Saturday, Oct. 7

Photo gallery: Ethel volleyball scrimmage/Meet the Tigers