National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes hit Attala County Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Jackson has confirmed that three tornadoes ripped through Attala County during Wednesday’s storms.

The storms that passed through Newport and south of McCool produced an EF-2 tornadoes.

The tornado that touched down south of Ethel was classified as EF-1.

Forecasters estimated that the EF-2 storms had peak winds of 112 mph. The EF-1 estimated peak winds were at 95 mph.

The storms caused severe damage throughout Attala County.

Clean up crews are still working to clear downed trees and other debris.