National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Attala County Sunday

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Jackson have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Attala County during the Easter Sunday storms.

The tornado touched down west of Sallis, near the Attala/Holmes County line at 2:06 pm.

It was classified as an EF-1 storm with estimated winds of 92 mph.

Another tornado was confirmed just east of McCool in Choctaw County. That tornado was classified as an EF-0.

The storms downed trees and knocked out power lines, but no injuries or deaths were reported.