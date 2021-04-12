National Weather Service confirms Kosciusko tornado

The National Weather Service in Jackson has confirmed the storms that came through Kosciusko Friday night did produce a tornado.

The tornado was classified as an EF1 with estimated winds of 95 mph.

According to the report, the tornado touched down around 8:04 pm and traveled for 0.9 miles across Knox Rd., Lucas St, Fairground, and E Jefferson St.

No injuries were reported during the storm, but several trees were uprooted or broken, some of which landed on an apartment complex.