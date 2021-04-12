National Weather Service confirms Kosciusko tornado

The National Weather Service in Jackson has confirmed the storms that came through Kosciusko Friday night did produce a tornado.
The tornado was classified as an EF1 with estimated winds of 95 mph.
According to the report, the tornado touched down around 8:04 pm and traveled for 0.9 miles across Knox Rd., Lucas St, Fairground, and E Jefferson St.
No injuries were reported during the storm, but several trees were uprooted or broken, some of which landed on an apartment complex.
An NWS Jackson survey team has confirmed damage in Kosciusko was the result of an EF-1 tornado on Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/V2FXhKeAZt
— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) April 12, 2021