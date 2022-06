Neshoba County, along with other parts of eastern and northern Mississippi, will be under a heat advisory again today as the state continues to deal with the kind of hot temperatures and high humidity that’s more common during the middle of summer. The heat index this afternoon in those areas could reach as high as 110. Elsewhere, heat index values could top out around 105. The National Weather Service says a cool front this weekend could bring a little bit of relief in the form of drier air.