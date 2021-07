The 2021 Neshoba County Fair is almost here. The carnival family night is this Thursday, July 22nd from 5pm-11pm. The price is $20. Carnival night on Friday, July 23rd is 5pm-11pm; and on July 24th-July 30th from 12pm-11pm daily. The fee is $25. For complete fair information see link www.neshobacountyfair.org