Neshoba County Fair Schedule – Friday, August 2

The Neshoba County Fair wraps up today with Harness and Running Horse Races, featuring the Feature Races of the Week, The Morris Therrell Memorial Invitational Race and The Jim Dance Memorial Race.

Entertainment for the night: The ROOTS & BOOTS 90’S Electric Throwdown, featuring Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin (Grandstand) and The Jason Miller Band (Founders Square)

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.