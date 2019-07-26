Neshoba County Fair Schedule Friday, July 26

The Neshoba County Fair starts Friday, July 26. Entertainment starts at 1 pm in Founders Square with the Neshoba County Musicians Guild. Friday night the rodeo comes to town with the Harper Morgan Rodeo starting at 7:30. Late night entertainment will start in Founders Square at 9:30 with Southbound.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.