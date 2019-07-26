Neshoba County Fair Schedule Friday, July 26

The Neshoba County Fair starts Friday, July 26. Entertainment starts at 1 pm in Founders Square with the Neshoba County Musicians Guild. Friday night the rodeo comes to town with the Harper Morgan Rodeo starting at 7:30. Late night entertainment will start in Founders Square at 9:30 with Southbound.
Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.
FRIDAY JULY 26, 2019
Midway open 5:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Mitchell Bros. and Sons Amusements.
U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
8:30a.m.-12:00 noon
Check in home cultural arts, agricultural open crop exhibits and 4-H exhibits. Neshoba County Extension Service; Austin Ainsworth,
Extension Agent, Linda Griffis, Chairman – Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m.
Art show opens – Exhibit Hall
1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Music – Provided by Neshoba County Musicians at Founders Square – Emcee: Daniel Sharp and Krissy Long
1:00 Daniel Sharp
1:15 Mary Mars
1:30 Krissy Long
1:45 Garrett Johnston
2:30 Josh Storey
3:00 Ben McDaniel
3:30 Phillip Savell
4:00 Traye Evans
4:30 Mitch Presley
5:15 Split Skinny
7:30 p.m.
HARPER & MORGAN PRCA Rodeo – Grandstand
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Dance – Music by Southbound – Founders Square Pavilion
1:00 a.m.
MIDWAY AND CONCESSIONS CLOSE
The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.