Neshoba County Fair Schedule Saturday, July 27

The Neshoba County Fair will be kicking off Saturday morning with the Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon. Saturday in Founder’s Square the “Flea Market.” Some great events are taking place including Pony Pull and The Thacker Mountain Radio Show. Tonight’s entertainment includes the Harper Morgan Rodeo, followed by crowd favorite US with late night entertainment at the Grandstand.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.