Neshoba County Fair Schedule Saturday, July 27

The Neshoba County Fair will be kicking off Saturday morning with the Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon. Saturday in Founder’s Square the “Flea Market.” Some great events are taking place including Pony Pull and The Thacker Mountain Radio Show. Tonight’s entertainment includes the Harper Morgan Rodeo, followed by crowd favorite US with late night entertainment at the Grandstand.
Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.
|
SATURDAY – JULY 27, 2019
Midway open 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Mitchell Bros. and Sons Amusements.
U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|
6:30 a.m.
|Philadelphia Sertoma Club 40th Annual “Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon” begins at Lake Tiak O’Khata in Louisville, MS and ends at the Grandstand. Sponsored by Alfa Insurance – Lee Robertson Agency, The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, Prince Oil / The Junction, Neshoba General, Performance Therapy, Philadelphia Athletic Club, Philadelphia Security Insurance, Sta-Home, Steele Family Dental, Woody’s of Noxapater, Yates Building Supply
|
8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
|
Arts and Crafts (Flea Market) at Founders Square
|
8:00 a.m.-NOON
|
NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR FARMERS MARKET SELLING HOMEGROWN VEGETABLES AND PRODUCE. LOCATED IN THE LIVESTOCK SHOW ARENA
|
9:00 a.m.-6:00pm
|
Free Petting Zoo – Presented by Clyde Risher – Cattle Arena
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Philadelphia Sertoma Club “Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon” Awards Program – Grandstand
|
7:30 p.m.
|
HARPER & MORGAN PRCA Rodeo – Grandstand
|
8:00 p.m.
|
THE THACKER MOUNTAIN RADIO SHOW – Founders Square
Founders Square featuring music by singer/songwriter Jack Barksdale and Grammy nominated blues artist RL Boyce. Literary guest Joshilyn Jackson. Hosted by Jim Dees and house band the Yalobushwhackers. Sponsored in part by AT&T.
|
9:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
|
Music by Jack Barksdale and RL Boyce – Founders Square
|
10:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.
|
Dance – Music by U S – Grandstand
|
1:00 a.m.
|
MIDWAY AND CONCESSIONS CLOSE
|The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.